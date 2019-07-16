Alive and well: 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale found safe in Oscoda County woods

24-hour search for 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale in a heavily wooded area of Oscoda County ended with the best possible outcome Tuesday.

Searchers found her alive and well around 11:30 a.m.

Michigan State Police Lt. Travis House said Gabriella walked up to a residence about a quarter to a half mile west of where she was last seen around 8:15 a.m. Monday on Reber Road near M-33 north of Mio.

The house was near the edge of the ground searchers had already covered Monday and overnight.

"Luckily there was a resident home at that residence at the time that she arrived," House said. "The resident had been contacted by us earlier, so she knew that Gabriella had been missing and she called."

Authorities quickly reunited Gabriella with her mother. An Oscoda EMS ambulance was seen racing toward the command post moments after police announced Gabriella had been found.

"She's been without water probably for more than 24 hours. They want to get her in and get her checked out," House said. "But the first responders who have been with her say that she's in good shape."

House said Gabriella was "alive, well and healthy" when she showed up at the residence.

"She is missing her bottoms and her shoes, but seems relatively unfazed for a 2-year-old who has been in the woods that long," House said.

Gabriella's mother, Alyssa Bijarro, issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“We would like to express our thanks to God for keeping our sweet Gabriella safe. Thank you to the countless public safety officers, first responders, and those that helped locate our girl. We are forever grateful to the Fairview Community, especially the local, state and DNR officers. Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we hold Gabriella in our arms.”

The Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Oscoda County Sheriff's Office coordinated a massive air and ground search for about 26 hours.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team joined the search on Tuesday morning. Volunteers also continued coming to offer assistance with the ground search.

More than 50 searchers were in the woods Tuesday morning, including 10 K-9 teams.

Gabriella, who lives in Monroe, disappeared from a campsite in a densely wooded area. Investigators said she had been camping with her family since late last week. Her family told authorities they were packing up their campsite when she walked off into the woods.