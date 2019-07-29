All-City Dive Championships highlights more than athleticism

"You dive, smack the board, you gotta get right back up and do it again. That takes perseverance and courage," Terry Ritter, All-City Dive Championship Meet Director said.

For more than 50 years the All-City Dive Championships brings together over 300 young divers from thirteen community pool teams for two days to compete in eight diving events. It is one of the largest community dive championships meet in the country.

This year is special because Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proclaimed this week of July 29-August 4, 'Madison All-City Swim and Dive Week.'

"I think it's great," Ritter said. "It shows that she is saying, 'Hey everyone pause for just a minute and check out this community event bringing people together."

The young divers range from 5 to 18 years-old and there will be awards for each age group, but new this year is the sportsmanship awards. Five additional awards given out to young divers who exemplify leadership qualities, perseverance, courage and involved with the community.

"Diving gives these kids life-long lessons and we want to highlight how they have grown as people not just as athletes," Ritter said.

The 2019 All-City Dive Championships is held at Ridgewood Pool this year and is open to the public. It goes from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. July 29 and 30.

More information about the All-City Dive Championships, click here.