All-City Swim Meet fights hunger, raises money for Second Harvest

Thousands of swimmers and spectators from across south-central Wisconsin came out for the 58th annual All-City Swim Meet to fight hunger.

Competitors from ages 11 to 18 made a big splash --- swimming for a reason.

Organizers said all of the pools raised more than $57,000 dollars for Second Harvest and that broke the record for the most money raised.

Two thousand swimmers dove into the blue waters to compete in one of the largest outdoor amateur swim meets in the country.

Coaches screamed to the top of their lungs after every splash, cheering them on.

"The meets, everyone likes to go because it's the most fun,” Henry Jensen, High Point Swim Club Swimmer said. "You get to compete against other teams."

Swimmers competed against each other, but came together as one to fight hunger in the community.

"It’s amazing, It's really cool to know we're doing something super cool and good like that. It's awesome because all these kids are swimming their hearts out. They know what they're doing. It's a great cause," Abram Zwaskaa, swim coach said.

Swimmers from 13 pools in the area battled it out to see who could raise the most money for Second Harvest Food Bank.

"It is amazing when you bring that many people together. It's a great opportunity to do something for the community," Connie Chesnik, event co-chair said.

Organizers said the food drive embodies the spirit of the community. They said it describes a tight-knit family that supports swimmers and people of all ages and walks of life.

"This is the highlight of the summer for them. They come here they hang out in their tents. They write messages on each other’s backs. They play cards. They have a great time," Chesnik said.

Maple Bluff won the competition between the pools for raising the most money.

