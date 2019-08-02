All-City Swim Meet kicks off in Madison for a good cause

More than 2,000 swimmers from around the Madison area hit the pool Friday to compete in one of the largest outdoor amateur swim meets in the country.

The All-City Swim Meet runs through Sunday, August 4th.

Thirteen teams competed in day one of the All-City Swim Meet.

Beyond swimming, the All-City Swim Meet also helps support the local community.

All-City created a partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank in 2008, where each pool competes to raise money for second harvest.

The team that raises the most per swimmer takes home a trophy.

"Food is something that every individual needs,” says volunteer Valerie Chesnik. “Whether you're fueling for a swim meet, you're eating to be successful in school or you're just looking to find the next meal for your child, everyone needs fuel to succeed."

Valerie says that together the all city community has donated more than 1 million meals back to the community.

