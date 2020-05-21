All City Swim and Dive Meets called off this year

This year’s All-City Swim and Dive Meets is the latest event to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced the cancellation on Thursday morning, noting that the “difficult decision” was reached unanimously. They attributed their call to the restrictions imposed by Public Health Madison & Dane County’s “Forward Dane” plan for gradually reopening the local economy as well as concern for the safety of everyone involved.

“These were extremely tough decisions by the board, but in the absence of a vaccine or treatments specific to COVID-19, we need to do our part to safeguard the community,” a statement on its website read.

Earlier in the week, the Ridgewood Pool Board voted not to host the event, reducing the likelihood the meets would take place. Like the meet’s organizers, the Board said its ruling was out of a concern for the health and well-being of all swimmers, coaches, volunteers, and spectators attending the meet.

