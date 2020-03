Job seekers won't have to worry about waiting for a call back after turning in an application to work at Festival Foods.

The Wisconsin-based grocery chain announced it will conduct open interviews every Tuesday afternoon at all of its stores from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., starting March 3.

Potential candidates can fill out an application in the store right beforehand or they can do so ahead of time online at https://career.festfoods.com/.