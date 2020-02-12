All lanes open on the Beltline after being closed due to 'law enforcement incident'

All westbound lanes on the Beltline at Seminole Highway are back open after being closed due to a "law enforcement incident," authorities said Wednesday evening.

Madison Police tell NBC15 News that police were checking on the welfare of a person near the Seminole Highway bridge. Police could not release specifics.

A report from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation originally said that the lanes were closed because of a "law enforcement incident."

One eastbound lane was closed for about 30 minutes, but is now back open, according to WisDOT reports. All westbound lanes were closed slightly longer, but are also open.

The backup started around 8:13 p.m. Wednesday.

