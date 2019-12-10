All aboard! The Olbrich Gardens Holiday Express Show is open

Since 1978 the Olbrich Gardens have put together a holiday show for people to enjoy. It started out as a flower display, according to Tom Fullmer the PR and Marketing Coordinator with Olbrich Gardens, then grew to today's 'Holiday Express' show.

There are five different trains that take turns riding around the array of hundreds of fresh evergreens and poinsettias. A steam train, bullet train, circus train, Santa train and a freight train can be seen in the display. The theme this year is the 'Secret life of Snow Pals' that shows what snowmen do in spring, summer and fall.

The show started December 7 and goes until December 31. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages three to 12 and free for children under two.

