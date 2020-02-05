All eastbound lanes reopen I-94 near Cottage Grove

A wreck on I-94 near Cottage Grove temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes of the highway, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns.

The Interstate reopened at approximately 9:45 a.m.

According to WiDOT, authorities closed I-94 east of the Gaston Road interchange. Drivers were being rerouted onto the shoulder of the Interstate to get through.

The crash reportedly occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., crews were able to clear all but the right two lanes.

Few other details about the incident have been released at this time. Authorities did say two ambulances responded to the scene, but were unable to confirm if anyone was hurt.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.