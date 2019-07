UPDATE: All eastbound lanes of US 12 at WIS 33 open just before 5 p.m. after the road buckled about two hours earlier. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. This is just west of Baraboo.

A notice from Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation states the repairs are expected to take about 2 hours.

This will cause problems for anyone traveling from Wisconsin Dells to Madison.

