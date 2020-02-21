All invited to service of Vietnam veteran with no immediate family

A veteran of the Vietnam War had no immediate family when he passed away on Jan. 17. Now, all are welcome to attend Terry Boyum's celebration of life service in Middleton.

"He was just the most happy, sweet and cheery man you would ever meet," co-worker at the Madison Veteran Affairs Hospital Call Center and friend Lisa Olson said.

More information on Boyum was provided by co-workers and friend of his to NBC15 on Friday.

"As we’ve talked, supported one another and grieved, we’re left with more questions than answers. Why did our friend, who longed so to be a part of a family, choose to spend so much time at the end of his life alone?" co-worker and friend Erica Sundby asked.

Boyum worked at the Madison VA Hospital Call Center since 2006, according to Olson. He was the Lead Operator in the call center for many years. He was a PR man, networker, mentor, coach and data base editor.

"Terry was a walking Call Center encyclopedia and he could rock an emergency code by himself, blindfolded with one hand tied behind his back," Sundby said.

On Saturday, a gathering will be held for Boyum at Middleton VFW at 6710 Century Ave. at 11 a.m. with military honors at 12:30 p.m. Boyum was 67.

Boyum joined the Army on June 23, 1972 and was honorably discharged on June 22, 1978. He earned several medals as a medic, according to Olson.

"He was very proud to be a veteran," Sundby said.

While serving in the Army at only 21 years old, Boyum lost his mother.

"He eventually became the only surviving member of his family and lived most of his adult life without them," Sundby said. "He really missed being a part of a family as anyone close to him could attest to. He asked all of us countless times to adopt him and take him into our homes."

Boyum didn’t get adopted, but he did have a large family that he created for himself. He had a network of friends, Facebook connections and his work family.

"He liked to surprise his friends with small tokens. He often treated the whole weekend crew in the call center to lunch," Sundby said.

As candid as Boyum was about so many personal things, he held others back, according to friends who worked with him.

Many friends reached out to him while he was confined to his home. He turned down visits and offers to deliver meals. When he was hospitalized, he welcomed a few visits initially, but then he closed the door.

"Perhaps he was more prepared for his journey than we were to say goodbye. It was Terry’s journey and his decision. We don’t have to understand it, but we should respect it," Sundby said.

