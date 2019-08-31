All lanes blocked in Dodge County crash

All lanes are blocked on State Highway 33 at County Highway AY, following a crash in Dodge County.

A call came in for the crash at about 3:14 Saturday afternoon.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash. Officials expect the roads to be closed off for two hours.

NBC15 News reached out to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to find out more about the crash. Officials there say more information will be available as the evening goes on.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is released.

