All lanes closed at Highway 51 and Buckeye Road due to crash

All lanes at the intersection of Highway 51 and Buckeye Road are closed following a single-vehicle rollover crash.

According to Dane County Communications, the call for the crash came in at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital. No word on how severe the injuries are.

Dane County Communications could not confirm when the lanes may reopen, but the Department of Transportation estimates the lanes will be blocked for at least two hours.

Madison Police and Paramedics and the Dane County Sheriff's Office are responding.

