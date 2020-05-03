I-39 now open following several accidents, low visibility

The northbound and southbound lanes on I-39 have been reopened after several accidents and low visibility forced officials to close a stretch of the roadway near Plainfield on Sunday.

There was one large crash in the southbound lanes involving 26 vehicles, and four separate crashes in the northbound lanes involving a total of 8 vehicles. There were four non-life threatening injuries in the northbound crashes, and several people were taken to the hospital.

High winds coming off a farm field caused low visibility for drivers.

A sergeant with the Wisconsin State Patrol told Newschannel 7 that once the scene was cleared, they elected to keep the road closed because visibility had not improved. It was closed for nearly 7 hours.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Portage County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.