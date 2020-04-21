All women in labor will be tested for COVID-19 at Meriter

All pregnant women who come to UnityPoint Health-Meriter hospital in Madison to give birth will be tested for COVID-19.

In an email to NBC15 News, hospital spokesperson Leah Huibregtse confirmed the move. “We were recently able to increase our COVID-19 testing ability and beginning this week, will take the extra precautionary steps to proactively test all laboring mothers for COVID-19,”

Huibregtse says before, all pregnant women who were experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus were tested, but now it’s all women going into labor.

Huibregtse also says Mertier will soon test all patients for COVID-19 who are admitted to the hospital.

“It’s a simple nasal swab,” said Huibregtse. “Testing is very precautionary and an added measure to keep everyone safe,”

Expectant mothers can expect to get the results back in a couple of hours, likely before the baby arrives, Huibregtse said.

Expectant fathers/partners will not be tested for coronavirus but will get their temperature taken when they come into the hospital. They will be re-screened for temperature every 12-24 hours, receive a face mask, and will be asked a series of questions.

“They’re trying really hard to make the labor and delivery process as normal as possible. Outside the limited visitors and nasal swab, there isn’t much else that’s changed,” said Huibertsge.