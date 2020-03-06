Alleged intruder charged in Juneau Co. after being shot by homeowner

A Wisconsin Rapids man is facing six charges after authorities say he tried to break into a Juneau County home and was shot by the homeowner.

The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office says Todd Parker was shot multiple times by a homeowner near Kingston Township on Wednesday. They said the 21-year-old went into his home, was kicked out, and tried to get into the home again before he was shot.

Parker appeared via video conferencing in Juneau County Circuit Court on Friday.

The court set a $10,000 cash bond and ordered Parker he needed to be sober the entire time and could not possess alcohol or drugs.

He is charged with three felonies: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted burglary, and felony bail jumping. He is also charged with three misdemeanors: criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

His initial appearance is scheduled for March 25.