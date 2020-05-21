Alleged 'Serial Burglar' linked to 21 break-ins in Dane Co., Southern Wisconsin

A 37-year-old Footville man is being called a ‘serial burglar’ after being linked to more than 20 burglaries, including the theft of musical instruments over Thanksgiving weekend at the University of Wisconsin.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, its investigators worked with several other law enforcement agencies to arrest Raymond Sanchez III in connection with 21 break-ins. On top of that, authorities are still working to see if he may have been involved in other burglaries as well.

Sanchez has actually been in custody since early April, the Sheriff’s Office explained. He was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle while trying to escape from police. Additionally, he is accused of using that stolen vehicle to crash through a garage door in an attempt to rob Gander Outdoors, near DeForest.

Since that time, detectives learned he may have been involved in other crimes and then storing the stolen goods at his home. After getting a search warrant, they discovered items linking him to other burglaries, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

To track down every burglary Sanchez may have committed, the Sheriff’s Office teamed up with eight other agencies to work the case. Their investigation also reportedly turned up more stolen goods at location in Sun Prairie and a home of someone Sanchez knows in Tooele, Utah.

He is accused of burglarizing construction sites, UW fraternity houses, retail businesses, and storage lockers as well as the music department break-in.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900 or go online to.

In all, UW–Madison Police, Sun Prairie Police, City of Madison Police, Fitchburg Police, Capitol Police, Janesville Police, Albany Police and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office participated in the investigation.

