Alleged Smoothie King robber caught after Middleton PD gets tips from public

An alleged Smoothie King robber is behind bars, Middleton police say.

The Middleton Police Department says it received several tips on a potential suspect after the department released surveillance video of the robbery in action.

In a release on Monday, police said that they believe Christopher N. Montinguise, 29 of Cross Plains, displayed a handgun at the Smoothie King at 2019 Deming Way on Feb. 27. Montinguise then got away with a undisclosed amount of Smoothie King's cash, according to police.

Montinguise now faces one count of Armed Robbery.