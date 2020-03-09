Alleged Smoothie King robber caught after Middleton PD gets tips from public

Christopher N. Montinguise (Source: Middleton Police Department)
By  | 
Posted:

CITY OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -- An alleged Smoothie King robber is behind bars, Middleton police say.

The Middleton Police Department says it received several tips on a potential suspect after the department released surveillance video of the robbery in action.

In a release on Monday, police said that they believe Christopher N. Montinguise, 29 of Cross Plains, displayed a handgun at the Smoothie King at 2019 Deming Way on Feb. 27. Montinguise then got away with a undisclosed amount of Smoothie King's cash, according to police.

Montinguise now faces one count of Armed Robbery.

 