Alleged infidelity leads to attempted homicide charges in Clark Co.

An allegation of infidelity leads to two people being hurt and a Clark County woman facing charges of attempted homicide.

The complaint was filed Tuesday against 45-year-old Shannon Liddell of Neillsville.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for December 10.

The complaint says Liddell admitted she caught her husband cheating on her and then she "hurt people."

The complaint describes injuries to two people - a woman stabbed in the neck and a man hurt in the chest.

Liddell is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.