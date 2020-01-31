Allegedly drunken teen arrested after crash that injured two people

Two people were badly injured overnight when an allegedly drunken woman swerved to avoid a crash and smashed into a traffic light on the isthmus, the Madison Police Department says.

According to the agency’s incident report, the 19-year-old was coming up on the intersection of E. Johnson Street and N. First St. shortly after midnight when she came upon a red light. A witness told investigators his vehicle and several others were already stopped waiting for the light to turn green.

That’s when the woman’s Mercedes Benz came speeding up, the witness said. It was about to strike the waiting vehicles when the woman steered her car off the side of the road and hit the light post.

Her passenger was found unconscious at the scene, MPD continued. The 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where doctors said she had a fractured sternum, a concussion, and possible internal bleeding. The driver broke her leg.

The third person in the vehicle sprinted away from the scene. Officers finally caught up with him and he was taken into custody on counts of bail jumping and resisting.

Police say the woman, whose name was not released, was arrested.