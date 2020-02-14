Allegiant kicks off nonstop Appleton-Nashville service

Dust off your cowboy boots and your best blue jeans. Allegiant begins nonstop service between Appleton International Airport and Nashville International Airport on Friday, Feb. 14.

Allegiant says it is offering introductory round-trip fares for as low as $77 each way.

The service is seasonal. It will operate twice a week.

“We’re thrilled to expand our Allegiant service to a new vacation destination, with nonstop flights to Nashville,” said Abe Weber, Appleton airport director. “Travelers will now be able to enjoy the legendary Music City attractions, nightlife and restaurants, with an affordable nonstop flight from Appleton International Airport.”

Weber also said, "We're really excited about it because we hear from people wanting to go down there all the time, and now they have this low, low-cost flight, great schedule on Mondays and Fridays, so we think it's really going to take off."

