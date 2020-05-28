Allergies vs. COVID-19: How to tell the difference

The pollen counts are rising across southern Wisconsin and that means allergy season is right around the corner. While allergies themselves are never fun, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could spark fears in allergy sufferers that they may have something worse.

With that in mind, UW Health released some tips for knowing the difference between normal allergies and COVID-19.

One thing to keep in mind is whether you tend to suffer the same symptoms year after year, UW Health says. It lists common allergy symptoms as:



Sneezing;

Itchy nose;

Congestion, and;

Watery eyes

UW Health goes on to note that most COVID-19 cases do not usually include nasal or eye symptoms, although some patients have experienced a runny nose. Its typical symptoms include:



Fever;

Fatigue, and;

Shortness of breath

It urges anyone experiencing these symptoms to reach out to their doctor.

