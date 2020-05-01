Alliant Energy proposes to freeze rates during pandemic

Alliant Energy is proposing to freeze electricity and natural gas rates for customers during the pandemic.

The Madison-based company filed the proposal with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) before market's closed on Friday. If approved, Alliant's application for requesting rates for next year and 2022 would be postponed until next year. Alliant was scheduled to set those future rates this month.

Alliant says the price freeze will help the company fund and complete two of its large projects, the Kossuth Wind Project and the Western Wisconsin Gas Expansion project.

The proposal comes as oil and natural gas prices continue to tank as people and companies reduce their energy usage during the pandemic.

“While the pandemic continues to create uncertainty, we are doing all we can to keep supporting our customers and the communities we serve,” said David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy – Wisconsin, in a statement Friday.

“Our filing today is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to maintain among the lowest rates in Wisconsin, while also safely delivering the services our customers depend on. Keeping rates steady is the sensible approach, and the right thing to do," according to de Leon.

