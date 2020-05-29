Alliant Energy Center puts 18 employees on temporary furlough

Eighteen workers at the Alliant Energy Center are on temporary furlough until the Madison convention center can safety hold events again.

Events have been on hold since stay-at-home orders were issued at the state and then local level. The center is also being used as one of Madison's largest COVID-19 testing centers.

"As more prominent events come to the realization of how hard it will be to have their shows and keep their clients and visitors safe in the coming months, it’s become harder to mitigate the financial losses at our destination campus," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a release Friday.

The 18 workers will be on the temporary furlough starting in late June, the county says, but workers will continue to receive health insurance and other benefits through the summer and fall.

The furloughed workers will have the chance to be considered for other county positions. The Department of Administration will be setting up meetings for such positions in the coming weeks, according to Dane County.

If the furloughs last for the rest of the year, the county says the Alliant Energy Center would save around $800,000 in costs.

Dane County insists the furloughs are temporary and once events begin as normal, the 18 workers will be able to come back to work.

"This step, while hurtful in the short term, positions us for a quicker recovery as the industry rebounds in the wake of COVID-19," Director Brent McHenry said in a release.