Alliant Energy donates $2M to help customers pay their bills

Alliant Energy said it is donating $2 million to help customers who need financial assistance to pay their bill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will go to Alliant's Hometown Care Energy Fund, which is supported annually with funds from Alliant Energy shareowners, as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers.

"We know that many customers need help paying their bill or may need additional help due to the pandemic," said Vice President of Customer and IT Operations at Alliant Energy Linda Mattes. "We are coming together with customers, employees, retirees and shareowners to help our neighbors."

Alliant Energy partners with nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin and Iowa to distribute the funds. Wisconsin customers can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding through the County Energy Assistance office.

Anyone having difficulty paying a bill can visit Alliant's My Account site to set up a payment plan based on ability to pay. Customers can also set up fee-free credit card payments, review account information and report outages.