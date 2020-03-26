Alliant Energy donates $42,500 to United Way organizations

Alliant Energy is donating thousands to United Way organizations for COVID-19 relief.

The company announced the $42,500 donation on Thursday.

Last week, Alliant Energy donated $100,000 to coronavirus relief efforts in Iowa and Wisconsin through its foundation.

“We have an ongoing commitment to the communities that we serve. We are demonstrating this commitment by acting quickly and providing immediate support to the United Way organizations that will assist our customers and the communities,” said Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “We are continuing to help minimize the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.”

The recent donation is going to the following United Way Organizations:



United Way of Dane County (Wisconsin)



United Way of East Central Iowa (Iowa)



United Way Blackhawk Region (Wisconsin)



United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States (Iowa)



United Way of Sheboygan County (Wisconsin)

