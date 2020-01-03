Alliant Energy hosts Arenacross competition

Start your dirt bikes! The Arenacross competitions are taking place in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center this weekend.

Three-hundred to 500 riders are expected to compete over the next two days. People come from all over the region to take part, and many families travel and race together.

Some young riders have a few goals, other than winning.

"To just have fun out there and do it," seven-year-old Braxton Jacobson said.

Braxton is racing with three of this family members for his first indoor race. You can catch all the Arenacross on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.