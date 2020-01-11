Alliant Energy investigating deadly crash; cooperating with authorities

Alliant Energy has launched its own investigation into the deadly crash Friday in Columbia County involving one of its trucks that killed a 66-year-old man and his dog.

In a statement Saturday, the company said it is cooperating with local officials in their investigation and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office noted that the driver has been cooperative as well.

“We take safety seriously at Alliant Energy, and the safety of our customers, employees and the public are our first priority. We will conduct our own internal safety investigation," Alliant Senior Communications Partner Annemarie Newman said in the statement.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the man who died in the wreck as Stephen J. Riggins, from the Poynette area.

According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff Roger Brander, the crash in Dekorra Township occurred at the intersection of County Highway CS and County Highway V at 9:20 a.m. He said a 2016 International Alliant Energy utility truck failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a 2008 Chevy Impala.

“We are keeping the individual’s family, loved ones and friends in our thoughts during this very difficult time,” Newman added.

Roads were shut down for approximately three hours while first responders worked the scene.

FULL STATEMENT FROM ALLIANT:



Around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, January 10, an Alliant Energy employee driving one of our utility trucks was involved in an accident with another vehicle.



The accident occurred in the Lake Wisconsin area in the town of Dekorra and it resulted in a fatal injury to the driver of the other vehicle and the driver’s dog.



We are keeping the individual’s family, loved ones and friends in our thoughts during this very difficult time.



We’re cooperating with local officials in their full investigation of the accident.



We take safety seriously at Alliant Energy, and the safety of our customers, employees and the public are our first priority. We will conduct our own internal safety investigation.