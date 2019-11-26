Alliant Energy plant causing heavy fog in Town of Beloit amid turbulent weather

Town of Beloit authorities are warning drivers to be careful as steam from the Alliant Energy Power Plant on Walters Road is causing a heavy fog.

Town of Beloit Police Chief Ronald Northrop said in a release Tuesday night that visibility has become ‘essentially zero’ along South Walters Road between Townline Road and South Duggan Road.

Law enforcement is working with plant workers to install temporary amber warning lights, and position vehicles with warning lights to help warn drivers.

“Citizens are advised to avoid the area if possible,” the chief said in the release. “If unable to avoid the area, use extreme caution when traveling here. Drive slowly and carefully.”

