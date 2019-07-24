Almost 100,000 tampons raised for students at local schools

Almost 100,000 tampons will be donated to area school districts, thanks to a fundraiser put on by a local radio station.

A local fundraiser raised 97,000 tampons to be donated to students at local schools.

Dee's 28-hour Radiothion on 94.1 WJJO called on people to donate school supplies, food for local pantries and other items.

All proceeds and donations go to charities like the Boys and Girls Club and Second Harvest.

This year the goal and main focus was encouraging people to donate tampons.

“There’s just been people all day yesterday and today dropping off all the tampons they can buy,” said Dee Biznatch, WJJO’s morning show personality. “I'm sorry if you were shopping for tampons and they weren't any left. They're probably here.”

Their goal is 130,000 tampons. You can still donate by dropping donations off at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County’s office.

