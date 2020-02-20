Altoona superintendent arrested, indicted for sex trafficking and child porn

Superintendent of the Altoona School District Daniel Peggs was arrested Thursday in Altoona following an indictment for sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography.

The indictment alleges that from October 2015 through May 2016, the 32-year-old Altoona man recruited and maintained an individual knowing that the individual was a minor and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act, according to the Department of Justice.

Peggs was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on February 12.

The indictment also alleges that in December 2015, Peggs used the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Peggs used an iPhone to produce a video of the child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

According to United States Attorney Scott C. Blader, the charges do not involve a student from the Altoona School District.

Peggs will be brought to Madison for an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Justice.

If convicted, Peggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the sex trafficking a minor charge. The production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years.

The charges against Peggs are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The Altoona Police Department assisted during Peggs’ arrest Thursday.