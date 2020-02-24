Altoona superintendent charged sex trafficking, child porn released from custody

The superintendent of the Altoona School District charged with child sex trafficking and creating child porn was granted home release in federal court Monday.

Daniel Peggs, who was placed on leave from his position in the Altoona School District, is accused of recruiting and trafficking a minor for sex acts and creating a video of child porn involving the same minor from October 2015 through May of 2016, according to a federal indictment.

In the federal courthouse in Madison on Monday, Peggs was not required to pay bond. Peggs did agree to several conditions for his release. He is:

- Not allowed on Altoona School District property

- Not allowed to have contact with children

- If he wants to see his children, it has to be at a pre-approved, supervised visit

- Will be on house arrest at a location that has not been announced

- Not allowed to use a computer or the internet

- If he breaks any of these conditions, even accidentally, he will be detained and likely face further charges

March 30 is set as a preliminary date for Peggs' return to federal court.

NBC15 News sister station, WEAU, reports that Peggs' wife, Ashley, says Peggs will not be allowed to return to their family home.

Peggs' arrest

As NBC15 News reported, 32-year-old Peggs was arrested by police last week on a federal warrant and brought to federal court in Madison, where he pleaded not guilty.

Federal officials say that Peggs' arrest is connected to the arrest of Bryan Ragon, 43 of Charlotte, North Carolina. Ragon was charged with sex trafficking a minor, production of child pornography, transporting of a minor and receiving child pornography in North Carolina and Wisconsin in December of 2015.

During that same month, Peggs is accused of creating the child porn video. The same victim is involved in the crimes allegedly committed by both Peggs and Ragon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.