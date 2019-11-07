Altoona woman charged after animals seized

An Altoona woman has been charged in Eau Claire County Court after law enforcement seized eight animals.

Court documents show 42-year-old Michelle Holmstrom has been charged with four counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.

According to a criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to Holmstrom’s camper in January for a report of it being parked on a property without permission. Officers and health inspectors noticed electrical cords running from the house to the camper; they also noted the smell of animal feces and urine.

Officials say in the complaint that it was decided they needed to enter the camper before removing it from the property. Inside, law enforcement found four rabbits, two ferrets and two cats which were all transported to Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital.

ECPD says all water sources for the animals inside the camper were frozen and the temperature inside the camper was not much warmer than the zero degree weather outside.

The criminal complaint notes that many of the animals had infected gums, possible fleas, bite wounds, ear mites and were underweight.

Holmstrom is out on a $1,000 signature bond and a hearing is set for December 19.

She is not to have any pets except for one dog in her care.

