Altoona woman briefly becomes millionaire after stimulus check

Earlier this month, Rose Morgan of Altoona received a notification on her phone saying she received her federal stimulus payment, which was $1,700.

But when she stopped at a local ATM the next day to withdraw some cash, she got a bit of a surprise.

Her ATM receipt said she had an available balance of $9 million!

While she was amazed by what was on her receipt, Morgan knew if it was real, honesty would be the best policy.

"Of course, I wasn't going to like to withdraw or spend it, because i kind of figured the IRS would come after me ... and i've been under the radar for a while. so, I don't need that kind of attention and I don't need to be in debt $9 million."

Morgan says her multi-millions only lasted for about 45 minutes.

When she went back to check her balance again, her account was back to normal.

