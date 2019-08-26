'Always had a smile on his face': Community remembers Shay Watson, victim in Fitchburg homicide

Dozens of community members gathered to remember 17-year-old Shay Watson, after learning he was the victim in an overnight homicide in Fitchburg Monday.

Friends, family and others attended the candle-light vigil at McKee Farms Park Monday night.

Friends who played football with Watson say he was honest, caring and supportive.

"He always was positive, always lifted people up no matter what he was going through. He always had a smile on his face," said Quan Kaffey, a friend of Watson's.

"Shay was a respectful 17-year-old boy who is not going to see his first day of senior year," said Savanna Rainey, also a friend of Watson's.

Police found Watson's body in a home on Lyman Lane in Fitchburg Sunday night.

Fitchburg police are actively investigating the homicide.

