AmFam golf championship named recipient of President’s Award from PGA TOUR Champions

The American Family Insurance Championship was named the recipient of the President’s Award from PGA TOUR Champions, AmFam announced Thursday.

The award is given to tournaments that demonstrate achievement in charitable givings, sales, attendance and economic impact, according to a release.

The award was presented to the AmFam tournament at an event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Nov. 20.

The tournament raised $2.4 million in 2019 for about 100 charities.

PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady said in a release:

“Since 2016, the American Family Insurance Championship has established a reputation with our players, partners and fans as one of the premier events on the annual PGA TOUR Champions schedule… American Family Insurance, along with Steve and Nicki Stricker, have spearheaded the tremendous community impact this tournament creates, and I’m honored to present the 2019 President’s Award to their event.”