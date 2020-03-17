AmFam supports decision to suspend PGA Tour

American Family Insurance supports the decision to suspend the PGA Tour through May 10, in an effort to hamper the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Although the American Family Insurance Championship remains two and a half months away, we will continue to monitor this extremely fluid situation and work closely with the PGA Tour and other partners to consider our options in the coming weeks. At the same time, we will continue the planning associated with holding the championship week of events on its scheduled date of May 30-June 7," according to a release on Tuesday.

Head to AmFam's website for the latest details on the PGA Tour.