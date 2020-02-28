‘Amazing Race’ suspends filming as virus precaution

The globe-trotting reality series “The Amazing Race” is taking a breather as a precaution due to the virus outbreak affecting several countries.

CBS said in a statement Friday that it had temporarily suspended production and was sending contestants and crew members home as a precautionary measure.

Filming on the show’s 33rd season was in its early stages.

The network says none of its contestants or crew have exhibited any signs they've been infected by coronavirus, but they will continue to be monitored after they return home.

