Amazon driver accused of stealing Texas couple’s dog from front yard

An Amazon delivery driver was fired and arrested after authorities say she stole a dachshund from in front of a Texas couple’s home and tried to sell it online.

Mycah Keyona Wade, 22, was arrested on one misdemeanor count of theft of property on July 16. She posted $2,000 bond and was released.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Wade was making deliveries July 5 as a contract driver for Amazon when she spotted a 2-year-old dachshund named RJ. The dog had darted out of his home as his owners opened the door to go to the grocery store.

Wade snatched the dog from the street in front of the home, authorities say.

A landscaper reported having a conversation with the suspect about the dog, which, along with private security footage, helped deputies identify Wade.

The suspect initially denied she’d taken RJ but later turned the dog over to investigators, who returned him to his original owners.

Deputies say an advertisement asking for $100 for a dog they believe to have been RJ was located on Craigslist. However, no contact information was provided with the ad.

Amazon says Wade is no longer delivering packages for the company.

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. We’re glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right,” said Amazon in a statement.

Copyright 2019 Parker County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. All rights reserved.