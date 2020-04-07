Amazon hires 700 people who were laid off in Wis.

Amazon has hired more than 700 employees in Wisconsin since March 16.

The new hires will be tasked with picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge, according to Amazon.

The decision comes from the company's March 16 announcement to hire 100,000 full and part-time positions across the country. More than 80,000 of those hires have taken place by Tuesday.

"Many were impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19 and come from a variety of fields and life situations, including restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers, valet drivers, rideshare drivers, retirees, part-time workers whose jobs are now on hold, and people “who just wanted to help out," according to Amazon.

The roles start with a minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April, which is an increase of $2 per hour since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and come with company benefits on day one, for full-time and some part-time positions, according to Amazon.

Interested candidates can visit here to apply.

Onboarding includes several COVID-19 accommodations, including virtual new hire orientation sessions, providing training and information through online sessions.