Amazon to hire 500 full-time employees in Beloit

Amazon has big plans for their new fulfillment center under construction in Beloit. According to the company, 500 new full-time jobs will need to be filled in time for the 2020 holiday season.

The new facility will be one million square feet and will be located at the southeast corner of the Gateway Business Park at Gateway Boulevard and Colley Road.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed by fall of 2020.

In an email to the media, Amazon said full-time employees will start out at $15 an hour.

“The company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits which include comprehensive healthcare on day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.” The company said in the email.

There is no information on when the hiring process will begin.

