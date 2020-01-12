Amazon's name and logo being used in phishing scam

Amazon says customers shopped at record levels this holiday season, ordering billions of items.

Scammers are riding that wave of popularity.

The Better Business Bureau of Kentucky shared an example on Twitter showing an email that appears to be from Amazon and even uses the company logo. The email says ‘Thanks for your recent purchase of an Amazon e-gift card. If you didn't authorize this transaction, click on the link to cancel or get a refund.’

The BBB said one customer was told to buy gift cards in order to fix the problem.

This email isn't from Amazon and the link won't take you to Amazon because it's a phishing scam.

Action 2 News has alerted you to this type of phishing attack, but the timing on this could catch you off guard because you might have shopped on Amazon and wouldn't be surprised to get Amazon emails.

Amazon has a security section to help you verify any correspondence. Remember the design of the email is intended to fool you, so don't pay attention to logos no matter how authentic they look.

A tip is to go to your account and verify if you made a purchase. Amazon says it'll never send an email asking you to give your social security number, or other personal or financial details or your password. Do not click on links. Hover your mouse over the link without clicking it to find out where the link really leads.

Also hover over the sender email. If the ‘from line’ has anything other than from Amazon.com, then it's a fraud.

You really want to scour your inbox, at home and at work, because consumer experts predict phishing emails to be one of the top scams in 2020.