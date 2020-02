Missing teen from Baraboo found; Amber Alert is being canceled

UPDATE: Sauk Co. Sheriff's Department tells NBC15 that Kiera Krumenauer has been returned home. The Amber Alert will be canceled, authorities say.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday, Feb. 19 for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baraboo.

Kiera Krumenauer was last seen Tuesday at 1:35 p.m. with Austin Dailey in a stolen vehicle.

She’s believed to be in grave danger.

The vehicle was described as a gray Dodge Journey SUV with a white sticker on the rear driver’s side window, with Illinois license plate number: BD48729.

Krumenauer was described as white, with brown hair that might be colored blue, and green eyes.

Dailey was described as white, standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 214 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.