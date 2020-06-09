Texas infant found dead, father arrested after Amber Alert issued

Hours after the issue of an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old baby from Texas believed to be in grave or immediate danger, police located and arrested her father. An infant was found dead in his car.

The Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post that around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, they received information on the location of 30-year-old Jeremy Brown.

In an Amber Alert issued earlier in the day, officials said they believed Brown had abducted his daughter, 3-month-old Lyrik Brown.

Officers found Brown and his vehicle in the Red River. The car was submerged. Upon its removal from the river, an infant's body was found inside the vehicle in a car seat.

Lyrik's family was notified, and a positive identification is pending.

Brown was taken into custody on a warrant issued earlier in the day.

