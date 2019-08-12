Amber Alert issued for 3-week-old from Austin, TX

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-week-old baby that was abducted in Austin, Texas.

Authorities are searching for Elijah Phillips. Elijah is three weeks old, has a height of 1'06'' and weighs seven pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are also searching for Brittany Smith, the child's mother, Brandy Galbert, a cousin of Brittany, and Carl Hayden, the child's biological father.

Smith is 30-years-old, 5'02'', 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left arm.

Galbert is 41-years-old, 5'06'', 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Hayden is 37-years-old, 5'10, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects were last seen driving a 2007 Gold Pontiac Torrent with Texas License Plate KNN7632.

Anyone with information on the baby's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5484.