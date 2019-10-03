Amber Alert issued for missing Texas baby believed to be in danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing Texas baby who is believed to be in danger.

An Amber Alert was sent out for Jamila Franklin, a 3-month-old girl, by officials in Texas. Police also are looking for Aliyah Moore, who was taking care of the child for her parents. (Source: Amarillo police)

Police are searching for a 3-month-old baby who went missing early Thursday morning.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a report of a missing child.

Jamila Franklin, the baby girl, was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When the parents returned, the baby and the woman were missing.

Police said Moore is known to go to motels along the Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on the woman or child is asked to call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.

