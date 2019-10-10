American Family Children's Hospital celebrates $10 million donation

Several groups came together at the American Family Children's Hospital to celebrate a $10 million donation from the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund (MACC).

MACC Fund donated the funds to the American Family Children’s Hospital and the UW Carbone Cancer Center to accelerate pioneering research in childhood cancer.

Members of the 2014 and 2015 Final Four Wisconsin men’s basketball team, including Ben Brust and Zak Showalter and others were shooting hoops with patients and the hospital’s cancer dream team.

Parents of the kids affected by cancer explained these funds are critical to saving the lives of children.

"More funding needs to come in for research for childhood cancer because they are our future. We need to bring in all that we can for them. So if anybody donates to any type of fund that supports childhood cancer research it's a bonus," Michelle Wolfe, Deerfield Resident said.

American Family Children's Hospital will receive $2 million per year for the next five years.

