American Family just raised its minimum wage to $20/hour

Many employees at American Family Insurance group companies just got a big raise. The insurance group announced Friday its companies would be increasing their minimum wage from $15 per hour to $20.

American Family says the change will affect 1,700 of its employees nationwide. And, not only will they not have to wait for the salary bump to kick in, the raise is going into effect retroactively to the beginning of the year.

The move is designed to bring in new workers and keep current ones from moving on, the insurance group explained. Enterprise Chief People Officer Gerry Benusa called it ‘essential’ to invest in employees who provide ‘exceptional customer service.’

“Offering competitive wages not only helps ensure we attract and retain customer-focused employees, it also allows them to invest in their careers, dreams and communities,” he continued.

The increase is expected to affect many positions among the group’s companies, including customer service, claims, administrative, and other roles, American Family noted. Across the country, the insurance group employs 13,700 people.

