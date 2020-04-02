American Family pledges millions for COVID-19 relief

American Family Insurance, together with its group companies and the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, plans to donate millions to battle the coronavirus pandemic and help those already affected by it.

“The pandemic has left many struggling to meet basic needs while at the same time adapting to a new and unsettling normal,” American Family community investment manager Maggie Pascaly said.

The Madison-based insurance giant says it will give more than $4 million to relief and other non-profit efforts. Of that money, $50,000 has already been set aside for the United Way of Dane County/Boys and Girls Club COVID Support Fund, targeting the short-term emergency needs for people and families as well as long term response and recovery efforts.

According to American Family, a donation from the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation is expected to raise the total amount given to more than $6.8 million.

The company also reminded its employees and agency owners that they can support local organizations and make their dollars go farther using its 2:1 foundation match, in which it will match donations of up to $250,000 with gifts of up to $500,000.

