American Girl Doll of the Year is the first ever with a disability

The latest American Girl Doll is a surfer girl and the first American Girl ever with a disability.

Joss Kendrick is a 10-year-old surfer and competitive cheerleader from California. She's the 2020 American Girl Doll of the Year.

“We’re proud to welcome Joss Kendrick, whose stories are sure to instill confidence and character in girls who are learning to think about the possibilities in their own life,” American Girl’s general manager Jamie Cygielman said in a statement to NBC's Today.

The president of American Girl tells USA Today that Joss has congenital hearing loss. She was born deaf in her left ear and can hear a little from her right.

The company has already offered dolls that can be fitted with wheelchairs and crutches, but this is the first one to have a disability as part of her story.